Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN) Trading Up 1.2%

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BAYN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €59.71 ($64.90) and last traded at €59.52 ($64.70). Approximately 1,761,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.82 ($63.93).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €57.90 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.91. The company has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

