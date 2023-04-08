Beacon Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 786.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 159.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $264,184,000 after buying an additional 485,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after buying an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.17.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $622.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,449,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,784. The company’s 50-day moving average is $613.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.09. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $259.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.93%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

