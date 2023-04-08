Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $155,585,000 after buying an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 168.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $129,955,000 after buying an additional 1,336,512 shares in the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,507,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Up 1.1 %

Oracle stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.92. 9,146,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,922,342. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.23.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading

