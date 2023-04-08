Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 449 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Beacon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 83.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. 19,811,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,171,506. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.72.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

