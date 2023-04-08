Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 91 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $6,048,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.93. 877,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,321. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.14. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.18). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

