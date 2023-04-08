Beacon Capital Management LLC Takes Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,394 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 72,391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,398.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

FFBC stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $21.07. 263,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,433. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

