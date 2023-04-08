Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $223.82 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. Beldex has a total market cap of $223.82 million and $1.95 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0557 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,858.71 or 0.06647988 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00062722 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00021223 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017536 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

