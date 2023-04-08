Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %
Shares of BLPH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.88.
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.
