Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of BLPH opened at $10.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.89. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

Institutional Trading of Bellerophon Therapeutics

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLPH Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.29% of Bellerophon Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.36% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of products that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline includes PH-ILD, PH-COPD, INOpulse and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

