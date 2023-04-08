Benchmark Downgrades World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) to Hold

Benchmark cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research lowered World Wrestling Entertainment from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $91.70.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 1.5 %

WWE stock opened at $100.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.26. World Wrestling Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $101.08.

World Wrestling Entertainment Announces Dividend

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.25 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 47.41% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Wrestling Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment by 73.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 146.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 27.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 161.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

(Get Rating)

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.