BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU) Shares Down 0.3%

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HZU – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.09 and last traded at C$24.76. 30,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 68,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.84.

BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BetaPro Silver 2x Daily Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.