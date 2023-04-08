Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Bio-Path alerts:

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Path

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.