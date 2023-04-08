Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Bio-Path Stock Performance
Bio-Path stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.31. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48.
Institutional Trading of Bio-Path
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Path (BPTH)
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.