BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BitDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and $3.43 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitDAO Token Profile

BitDAO’s genesis date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io.

Buying and Selling BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDAO is one of the world’s largest DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization). Its vision is open finance and a decentralized tokenized economy. ‌BitDAO is a protocol governed by BIT token holders. It welcomes all individuals and communities to join and contribute.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

