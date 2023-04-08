BITICA COIN Hits One Day Trading Volume of $273,925.94 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000246 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $273,925.94 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.06965316 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $391,242.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

