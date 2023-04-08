BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Shares Up 0.6%

Shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:BRSC – Get Rating) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,298 ($16.12) and last traded at GBX 1,294 ($16.07). 84,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 64,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,286 ($15.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 20.22 and a current ratio of 20.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,352.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,332.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £629.40 million, a P/E ratio of -183.29 and a beta of 1.10.

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Managers (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors including support services, software and computer services, media and entertainment, construction and building materials, leisure and hotels, general retailers, mining, oil and gas, specialty and other finance, and information technology hardware.

