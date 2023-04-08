BlueArk Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $32.38 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 8th. One BlueArk token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlueArk has a market cap of $32.38 million and $276,493.53 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,953.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00442683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00127737 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001250 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002961 BTC.

About BlueArk

BlueArk is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlueArk

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00099619 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlueArk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

