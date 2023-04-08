Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Trading Up 0.7%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. Approximately 41,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 83,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BVH shares. TheStreet lowered Bluegreen Vacations from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

Bluegreen Vacations Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $470.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Bluegreen Vacations Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Bluegreen Vacations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BVH. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 47,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. engages in real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through Sales of VOIs and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. The Sales of VOIs and Financing segment includes marketing and sales activity related to VOIs.

