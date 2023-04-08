BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.05 and last traded at $96.67. 2,394,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 2,628,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.24.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 324,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.