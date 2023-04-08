Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys 66,375 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 647.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.35. 4,625,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,183,112. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.35.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

