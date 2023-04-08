Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 251,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,350,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 47,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $575.35. 780,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,579. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

