Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases 220 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $656.40. 441,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,107. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $685.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $680.15.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at $55,158,829.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

