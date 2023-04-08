Boston Financial Mangement LLC Raises Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,088,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515,606 shares during the quarter. Copart makes up about 2.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $66,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Copart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Copart by 7.0% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Copart by 23.2% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $74.38. 1,632,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,616. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $76.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.66.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $2,080,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

