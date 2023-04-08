Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 184 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Nordson worth $14,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.3% in the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.4% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,611 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $383,418.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,061 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $1,217,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,730 shares of company stock worth $2,122,502. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Performance

Shares of NDSN traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.02. 236,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,533. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $251.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.56.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $610.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Nordson from $259.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Featured Articles

