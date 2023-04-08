Boston Financial Mangement LLC Sells 411 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,371 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 338.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Adobe by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.60. 1,836,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630,673. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.87 and a 200 day moving average of $335.72. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $455.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.