Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $131,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 823,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,230,919.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.22 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 141.73% and a negative net margin of 71.83%. The business had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amicus Therapeutics

FOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 102,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

