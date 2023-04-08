Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
