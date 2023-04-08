Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BFAM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52-week low of $54.19 and a 52-week high of $137.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 289,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 72,296 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,033,000 after acquiring an additional 41,839 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,643,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,069,000 after purchasing an additional 864,487 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

