Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,909,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for approximately 2.7% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.09% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $137,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,377,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,159,000 after acquiring an additional 143,348 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.74. The company had a trading volume of 9,669,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549,033. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.76. The company has a market capitalization of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

