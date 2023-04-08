BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Cut to “Neutral” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BRP’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOO. Citigroup dropped their price target on BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on BRP from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on BRP from C$125.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on BRP from C$143.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.67.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Stock Up 0.5 %

DOOO stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. BRP has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. BRP had a return on equity of 779.10% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Analysts expect that BRP will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BRP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BRP by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.