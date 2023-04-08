BTC Capital Management Inc. Buys 12,661 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $14,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $224.60 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $249.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.47.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

