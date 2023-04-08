BTC Capital Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,146 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TDY. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at $140,332,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $67,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 60.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $159,746,000 after purchasing an additional 127,218 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 634,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,998,000 after buying an additional 85,725 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,130,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $433.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $429.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $493.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total value of $1,686,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.62, for a total transaction of $1,686,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,722,391.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Crocker sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.00, for a total transaction of $1,467,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,206,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $10,428,074 in the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Further Reading

