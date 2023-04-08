BTC Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after acquiring an additional 600,096 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,810,000 after buying an additional 822,744 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,608,000 after buying an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,948,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,403,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Mizuho assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut shares of VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.65.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of VICI opened at $32.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

