BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,308 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,731 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 27,960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 397,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,683 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $72.11 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.24.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

