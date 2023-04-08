BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 549 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.83.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE ZTS opened at $168.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.55 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

