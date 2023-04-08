BTC Capital Management Inc. Purchases 653 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on MAR shares. Citigroup cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.53.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $163.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.17. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

