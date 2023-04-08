BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 215 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.1% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $828.00 to $829.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.85.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $656.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

