BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,621 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

ORLY stock opened at $861.13 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $873.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $830.43 and its 200 day moving average is $809.68. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total value of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

