BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 564 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BTC Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after buying an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Wolfe Research cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354 in the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

