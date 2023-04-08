BTC Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,176,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,860,000 after acquiring an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 656,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 440,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,150,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

IWV stock opened at $234.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.82 and a fifty-two week high of $261.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $232.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.03.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.