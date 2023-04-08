BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BTCS’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

BTCS Price Performance

BTCS stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTCS by 39,627.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BTCS by 103.5% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter worth $47,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of BTCS in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BTCS by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

BTCS Company Profile

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Further Reading

