Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

