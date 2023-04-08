Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Raised to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $225.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $220.00.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $232.07.
Burlington Stores Stock Performance
Shares of BURL stock opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $106.47 and a 12-month high of $239.94.
Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores
In other news, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $751,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.
