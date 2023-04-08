Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKHU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) shares rose 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. Approximately 1,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Burtech Acquisition Trading Up 0.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Burtech Acquisition stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

