CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

CAE Price Performance

TSE CAE opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18.

About CAE

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. CAE had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.2864121 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

