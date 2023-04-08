CAE (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$38.00 at Scotiabank

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on CAE from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$36.75.
CAE Price Performance
TSE CAE opened at C$31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.01. CAE has a 52-week low of C$20.90 and a 52-week high of C$35.18.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
Featured Stories
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
- FedEx Takes Flight; Analysts See More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.