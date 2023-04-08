Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 3.5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62. 26,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 104,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.

CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $999.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.85 million. Research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

