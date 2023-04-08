Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Trading Down 3.5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.62 and last traded at $16.62. 26,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 104,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.22.
CLMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.54.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.76.
In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, Director Daniel J. Sajkowski sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $217,491.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 156,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 107.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
