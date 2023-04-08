Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Lowered to $117.00 at Piper Sandler

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CPT. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $153.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.33. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $97.74 and a one year high of $174.58.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.