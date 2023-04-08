Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$75.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. CSFB dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

WPM opened at C$66.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$59.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$53.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$39.05 and a 1 year high of C$68.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.83% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$326.23 million. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.6465975 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 41.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total transaction of C$197,085.00. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

