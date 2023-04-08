Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $44.83

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$44.83 and traded as high as C$47.06. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$47.06, with a volume of 238,326 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.38.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.25, a PEG ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.85.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

Featured Articles

