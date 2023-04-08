Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Market Perform”

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Canopy Growth from $3.30 to $3.20 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.53.

Canopy Growth Stock Performance

Shares of CGC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $785.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

Institutional Trading of Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Canopy Growth by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 76,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 193,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

