Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target to $31.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Biohaven’s FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on BHVN. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.39.

Biohaven stock opened at $12.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Biohaven in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in Biohaven during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

