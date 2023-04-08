Capital City Trust Co. FL Grows Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 238.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 227.28%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

