Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,512 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6,966.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,302 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in CVS Health by 15.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CVS Health by 30.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,344,589 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $318,973,000 after purchasing an additional 785,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS stock opened at $77.54 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

