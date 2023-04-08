Capital City Trust Co. FL Sells 54 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10,421 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTI stock opened at $203.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $278.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $226.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $201.58 and a 200-day moving average of $196.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

